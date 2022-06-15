MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man, who is known to be part of the homeless community, has been arrested after the popular Mobile cannon was painted over during the middle of the night, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department.

Phillip Dean, 37, was arrested after he was found defacing the cannon at the intersection of Government Street and Houston Street, police said in a news release. The cannon had been painted to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month, which is the month of June.

Police believe Dean painted over the rainbow pattern with black paint. Dean was charged with criminal mischief and some outstanding warrants. A Facebook event has been created to repaint the cannon for Pride Month on June 15 at 5:15 p.m.