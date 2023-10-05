MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A homeless man is in jail after he allegedly kidnapped and robbed a man Wednesday in Mobile, according to a news release from the city’s police department.

Phillip Odom, 56, was arrested and taken to Mobile Metro Jail after the incident, which reportedly happened around 9:30 a.m.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Dauphin Island Parkway; upon arrival, they learned that a man, later identified as Odom, had asked the victim (whom he knew) for a ride.

Then, Odom allegedly pulled out a weapon, hit the victim and demanded that they move to the passenger side of the vehicle.

Odom then got into the driver’s seat, drove the victim to a bank and told him to withdraw money, according to police.

The victim was able to get away from Odom and call authorities, according to the news release. Odom is charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree kidnapping.