MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A homeless man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a go-cart business and stealing items, according to the Mobile Police Department.

An MPD news release said officers were called to Trackside Go Karts and Games, 4820 Government Blvd., because the business alarm was sounding.

When they arrived, officers noticed someone had forced their way into the business and taken items. Then, they saw a man trying to leave the area and detained him, according to the release.

The man, later identified as 28-year-old Joshua Roshun Wright, had items from the business and a gun that had been reported stolen, police said.

Wright was arrested and charged with burglary and receiving stolen property.