MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile County Health Department is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations to individuals who have trouble leaving their homes. The only current vaccine option is Moderna, which is available on Wednesdays and Fridays.

The program to bring vaccines to homebound people is one of the ways MCHD is working to get more vaccines to more people, according to an MCHD recent COVID update.

Homebound individuals interested can sign up for the at-home Moderna vaccine on the MCHD website. Once completed, the COVID-19 Response Team will receive the form and continue with scheduling.

Family members and caregivers living with the approved homebound individual may receive the Moderna vaccine on Wednesdays and Fridays as well.

Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will still be available for walk-in individuals with no appointment needed. Appointments will be needed for rapid COVID-19 testing, and can be made on the MCHD website. These services will be available weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in various locations.