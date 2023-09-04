MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Coast music legend is being remembered by his music, Margaritaville’s and his give back to his community. Music star Jimmy Buffett passed away Friday night after a long battle with skin cancer.

After his passing Friday night, Mobile residents have lined up at the restaurant that helped inspire the ingredients to the “perfect cheeseburger” according to Buffett’s Parrot Head Handbook.

“We had a lot of people coming in, ‘How did he have his burger? We want whatever he had,'” Dew Drop Inn employee Addie Davis said. “So having that connection again just in that small way to be a part of something so much bigger than us… it’s a little emotional but it makes us happy to be a part of that.”

In the Parrot Head Handbook Buffett writes about his cheeseburger roots, starting with his hometown burger joint, the Dew Drop Inn located on the corner of Old Shell Rd. and Louiselle St., where he would frequent during his childhood and into his adulthood.

“We didn’t recognize him at first,” Davis said. “It was late in the afternoon after the lunch rush, and so he sat down and had a glass of water with his friends.”

Davis told WKRG that the Dew Drop Inn Chili Burger was Buffett’s go to, which is made with a thin patty, all meat chilly, ketchup, mustard and a pickle on top.

“Jimmy’s favorite number one!” Davis said.

In his handbook, he explains that his hit song Cheeseburger in Paradise, released in 1978, is the story of the desperate desire of a cheeseburger while stranded in the Caribbean. At the time, he had nothing but peanut butter and canned food. But as he describes the burger of his dreams, the bun and Heinz 57 ketchup were inspired from the Dew Drop Inn.

After the song was released in 1978, the Dew Drop Inn added a burger to their menu just how Buffett described it in his song.

“Whenever someone orders the hamburger steak sandwich, we call it the star burger,” Davis said.

Letting the legacy of Buffett live on at the Dew Drop Inn, one bite at a time.