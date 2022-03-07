MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The founder of the first women’s drug and alcohol rehab program in Mobile has died. Mrs. Doris Woods Littleton passed away Monday morning at the age of 95. Littleton founded the Home of Grace out of her living room in 1973. She would take in drug-addicted women and help them come clean. In 1978, Littleton opened the Home of Grace in Eight Mile, which has grown to help 25,000 women through the years. The program is a 12-week residential program. Littleton based her program on faith, and often sang and prayed with the ladies to help them overcome their addiction.

WKRG News 5’s Devon Walsh interviewed her a few years ago about she helps women recover.

“It’s hope that they get. They have lost hope, but they find it here,” Littleton said.

Upon news of her passing, Co-Executive Director Pam Burson said, “Words to express this fascinating woman would have to include… Inspiring, Generous, Dedicated, Faithful, Loving, Graceful, an Encourager… And a major BLESSING. A One of a Kind! She has dedicated her whole life to helping women.”

Littleton was particularly proud of founding Hannah House on the campus of the Home of Grace. This program helps pregnant alcohol/drug addicted ladies to become substance-free prior to their baby’s birth. In addition to substance abuse counseling, the women receive prenatal care and parenting classes to help these mothers have healthy babies and live a drug-free life. Over 500 babies have been born to drug-free mothers at the Hannah House.

Littleton received many awards through the years. She was awarded a certificate of Appreciate Award from Governor Fob James in 1979. She also received the Service to Mankind Award from the Sertoma Club of Mobile and was presented a key to the City of Mobile by former Mayor Lambert Mims. In 1992, Special Commendations were received from President George Bush and Governor Guy Hunt. In 2018 Mrs. Littleton received an Honorary Doctorate Degree from the University of Mobile. These are just to name a few.

Despite her impressive list of commendations, her staff tells WKRG that her greatest fulfillment came when she helped other women become clean.