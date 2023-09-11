MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Home of Grace for Women is celebrating its 50 year anniversary by hosting a fundraising event Tuesday night.
Home of Grace for Women is “a Christ-centered alcohol and drug recovery program,” according to their website. The group offers spiritual-based programs, counseling and aftercare. Along with individual therapy, they also offer group therapies including:
- 12 step groups
- education groups on substance abuse
- coping skills group
- Christian assertiveness group
- grief and anger management
- sexual abuse groups
- parenting skills group
- aerobic and fitness groups
- GED program
- job training
- family counseling
The fundraiser luncheon will be held on Sept. 12, 2023, with lunch starting at 11:30 a.m. at Mt. Hebron Church Ministries. Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine will be the special guest at the luncheon. Tickets are $100 per person.