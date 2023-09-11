MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Home of Grace for Women is celebrating its 50 year anniversary by hosting a fundraising event Tuesday night.

Home of Grace for Women is “a Christ-centered alcohol and drug recovery program,” according to their website. The group offers spiritual-based programs, counseling and aftercare. Along with individual therapy, they also offer group therapies including:

12 step groups

education groups on substance abuse

coping skills group

Christian assertiveness group

grief and anger management

sexual abuse groups

parenting skills group

aerobic and fitness groups

GED program

job training

family counseling

The fundraiser luncheon will be held on Sept. 12, 2023, with lunch starting at 11:30 a.m. at Mt. Hebron Church Ministries. Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine will be the special guest at the luncheon. Tickets are $100 per person.