Home for the Howlidays returns to Mobile this Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile Animal Services is hosting another Home for the Howlidays adoption event on Dec. 18 in Mobile.

Events like Home for the Howlidays help animals find their forever homes and reduce the number of animals that the shelter cares for during the holidays.

Home for the Howlidays was recently held on Dec. 4 and was successful in connecting some of the shelter’s “longest residents” with their new forever families, according to a Facebook post from the City of Mobile Animal Services.

The next home for the holidays event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 855 Owens St. in Mobile.