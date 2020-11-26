Home destroyed in Wednesday morning house fire near Mount Vernon

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A home was destroyed in a Wednesday morning fire near Mount Vernon.
The Calcedeaver Volunteer Fire Department responded to a residential fire on Charlie Cole Road and Byrd Pitt Road at about 6 a.m. When they arrived, a mobile home fully engulfed in flames.
The Citronelle Fire & Rescue, Creola Fire Department, Fairford Community Fire & Rescue Station, McIntosh Volunteer Fire Department and Mt. Vernon Volunteer Fire/Rescue were called in to assist. Units were able to extinguish the fire, but the home was a total loss.
Mobile County EMS, Mobile County Dispatch, Washington County E911 and the Mount Vernon Police Department also assisted.
