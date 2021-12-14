Home burglary suspect steals gun, shoots at homeowner: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A burglary suspect allegedly broke into a home near Scarborough Middle School, stole the owner’s handgun and shot at the owner on Monday afternoon.

Mobile Police said in a news release that the suspect broke into the Eastview Drive home through a back window and stole a handgun. While the suspect was still inside the home, the victim pulled up and got out of his car. But before the victim could go inside, the suspect started shooting.

Police said the victim was not struck, but his vehicle was hit several times.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived at 5:25.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

