Holiday trash pick-up schedules along the Gulf Coast

(WKRG) — Unsure of your when your trash will be picked up this holiday season? Check out WKRG’s list of pickup schedules along the Gulf Coast and see if your city made the list.

MOBILE COUNTY

Mobile: Sanitation services will resume Dec. 26. The City’s litter recycling center will be closed today Dec. 25.

BALDWIN COUNTY

Robertsdale: Garbage pickup will resume Dec. 27. and Dec. 28. Garbage must be out for pickup by 7 a.m.

Gulf Shores: Yard debris and bulky pickup will be scheduled Dec. 27 and Dec. 29. Residents are encouraged to place garbage on curb by Dec. 26

Fairhope: Sanitation services will resume on the next scheduled pickup day.

CLARKE COUNTY

Grove Hill: Garbage will be picked up Dec. 31.

NORTHWEST FLORIDA

Pensacola: The City of Pensacola sanitation customers will not have any changes to their garbage, relying or yard waste pickup.

Fort Walton Beach: Garbage will not be picked up Dec. 25.

Destin: All city facilities will be closed Dec. 25.