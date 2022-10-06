MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you’re a fan of the hit television show Downton Abbey then get ready because you’re not going to want to miss this.

The History Museum of Mobile will be hosting the “Dressing the Abbey” exhibition starting in January 2023. The exhibit is said to feature 35 costumes worn by men and women, which will give visitors a chance to see what the culture was like in the World War I era.

“The exhibition approaches textile design as a means of analyzing how are reflects changing societal and cultural traditions,” Meg McCrummen Fowler, director of the History Museum of Mobile. “Visitors will see how textile design both reflected and produced changing ideas about society, culture, manners, and history at the transformative period in the history of the Western world.”

The exhibition will be at the museum from Jan. 28, 2023, to April 22, 2023.