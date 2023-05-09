MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — From her hidden humor to her last work, a new book takes a look at the life of Harper Lee. The author of the book “Afternoons with Harper Lee” is holding a special event later this week in Mobile. Dr. Wayne Flynt is a former Auburn Professor hosting a learning lunch here at the history museum Wednesday afternoon.

His book “Afternoons with Harper Lee” was published late last year. It chronicles visits with the legendary Alabama Author in the last decade of her life. Flynt says he and his wife grew close with the author of “To Kill a Mockingbird” and dozens of visits evolved into stories about southern life and Harper Lee. Lee’s reputation in the public imagination is a reclusive, closed, off, shy famous author but Flynt says that’s not the real Harper Lee.

“None of that is true. She was warm. She was thoughtful. She was very strong-minded. But she was the best word for her–she was an intensely private woman,” said Retired professor and author Wayne Flynt. Flynt says the book also talks about what would have been Harper Lee’s next great work–a true crime book about an Alabama preacher and killer. The learning lunch is set for Wednesday afternoon starting at noon–attendees are encouraged to pack a lunch too. For more information click here.