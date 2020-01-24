History made within Mobile County Sheriff’s Office

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — History was made Thursday within the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. The department now has its first African-American Lieutenant for the first time in its 208 year history.



Terri Hall was promoted from Sergeant to Lieutenant. She has been with the Sheriff’s Office since 2004.



“This is an amazing day for the sheriff’s office a long time coming. But again I can’t stress enough of how our sheriff and our administration recognizes the talents, and the capabilities of all of our individuals not only just males but females. So I couldn’t have been promoted under a better leadership than the one we have now, ” she said about her promotion.



Lieutenant Hall was assigned to the Child Advocacy Center for more than three. She investigated more than 100 cases including the Brittney Woods case, a missing teen, which resulted in several of her family members being arrested or convicted of crimes involving minors.



She has a long list of accomplishments, including being recognized as Deputy of the Year in 2013.

