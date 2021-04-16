History comes to life at Fort Conde this Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The History Museum of Mobile will be hosting a Colonial-themed Living History Day at Colonial Fort Condé. Visitors will have the opportunity see and interact with demonstrators and re-enactors as they teach about daily life in the 18th century.

Some demonstrations include sword fighting, woodworking, butter churning, and colonial cooking. There will also be an African Folktales storyteller, and presentations on plants native to our area, and colonial Medicine.

Admission to this event at Colonial Fort Condé is free. Masks are required at all times and social distancing will be enforced.

WHEN:

Saturday, April 17 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

Colonial Fort Conde, 150 S. Royal Street, Mobile, AL 36602