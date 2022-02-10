MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Historical reenactors are making an appearance at Battleship Memorial Park to give visitors a sense of what it was like to work on the boats when they were active on the high seas.

Reenactors will board the USS Alabama and USS Drum to recreate a typical winter drill during WWII. Actors will don WWII-era uniforms and perform the daily duties of a crew on a battleship during WWII when the USS Alabama guarded supply lines along the Atlantic.

The USS Drum will demonstrate submarine warfare with German U-boats. “History will come alive” with an air attack using vintage airplanes, according to a news release from the USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park. Residents will get a chance to see crews defend the boat using 20mm and 40mm guns as airplanes swoop down and dive the ship.

The event will be held Feb. 19 at the Battleship Memorial Park from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The battle reenactment will be held at 1 p.m. The price for the event is included in general admission tickets.