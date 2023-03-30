MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The second “Living History Crew Drill” at Battleship Memorial Park is set for Saturday, April 15. The day will be filled with World War II reenactments and crewmen dressing in World War II period Navy uniforms.

The drill is open to the public and begins at 1 p.m. when the “Call to Battle Stations” is sounded. Battleship Memorial Park is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last ticket being sold at 4 p.m..

“Grab a spot on the deck of the USS ALABAMA and watch as vintage enemy aircraft fly over and attack the ship,” reads the release. “The USS ALABAMA crewmen will defend her with their guns blazing!”

Planes will be flying, weather permitting. Crewmen will be firing the ship’s 20mm and 40mm guns as well.

Future dates of Living History for 2023 (USS Alabama).

For more information and updates on the Living History Crew Drill, visit the USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park Facebook page.