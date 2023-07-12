MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Neighbors and historical preservationists called on the City of Mobile to save two houses on Conti Street that were nearly moved without going through the proper channels to do so.

The two houses are on the corner of the Infant Mystics Mardi Gras Association’s property. Neighbors said they noticed crews preparing the houses to be moved out of the historical district.

“We need to save them. We need to keep them where they are,” Stephen May, a nearby neighbor, said.

The two houses are owned by the Historical Restoration Society, which is comprised of members of the Infant Mystics. WKRG News 5 attempted to reach out to members of the Infant Mystics, and nobody was available to comment.

The Architectural Review Board is set to vote on whether or not the houses could be moved in the coming months, but neighbors said one legitimate conflict of interest remains: some members of the ARB are also members of the Infant Mystics.

“We’ve got to put our stake in the ground here. We’re just not going to go quietly. I think we’re going to have 1,000 people at this ARB meeting,” May said.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson appoints members of the ARB who then have to be approved by the city council.

“I don’t even know if there’s a stronger advocate for historical preservation that’s sitting on the council other than myself,” William Carroll, District 2 City Councilman, said.

“When you think about the beauty and the wealth that this city had, we’ve destroyed almost all of that. We’ve got to keep these houses and preserve them because it tells a story about our past,” May said.

If the houses are moved, they would be moved out of the historic district, which would take away some covenants that would protect the houses from being damaged.