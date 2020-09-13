Historic Oakleigh House Museum reopening on Saturdays

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Walk-in tours will be available on Saturdays at Historic Oakleigh House Museum on September 26.

Guides will be available from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm. Tours are available on the hour, with the last tour starting at 3:00 pm.

Safety Guidelines:

  • All guests and guides must wear a mask covering the mouth and nose.
  • People with cough, fever, sore throat, and other flu-like symptoms will not be permitted on tour.
  • Tour sizes can be limited at the discretion of the staff to enable social distancing.

