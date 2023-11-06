MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Historic Mobile Preservation Society is hosting its annual Columns and Cocktails fundraiser on Thursday.

The event will take place at the historic Richards-DAR House at 256 N. Joachim St.

EVENT LOCATION:

This house, now a museum, was built in 1860 for Captain Charles G. Richards and his wife, Carolin Elizabeth Steele.

It stayed in the Richards family until 1946. It was then sold to the Ideal Cement Company, who donated it to the City of Mobile.

The city restored the home, and it has been restored by the four local Mobile Daughters of the American Revolution chapters since 1973.

The event will feature food, entertainment, cocktails and a silent auction.

Tickets are available now for $45, and they will be $50 at the door.

More information on tickets and sponsorship can be found at the Historic Mobile Preservation Society website.