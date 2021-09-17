Hispanic organization arranging first-ever Mobile Latin Festival

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After serving the local community for more than 10 years, the Hispanic Heritage Business Association has decided to organize their first-ever Mobile Latin Fest.

This event is being held in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month.

Members of the organization, were in attendance at Thursday’s meeting, as they organized the festival.

Leida Javier-Ferrell, president of the Hispanic Heritage Business Association, says the celebration will be held during the next Artwalk. The fest will be full of games, dancing, events, and food as a way to integrate the Hispanic community into Mobile.

“We… have our Hispanic roots that we want to share,” Javier-Ferrell said.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson was also in attendance at the planning event. Stimpson said he is excited for the Hispanic community in their efforts to blend their culture into the city.

“To see you coming together with a common idea with an idea of explaining to our bigger

community what you do, what Mobile does for you, and what we can do for you,” Stimpson said.

Nailim Sanchez with the Hispanic Heritage Business Association said organizing an event like this is special and symbolic for the Hispanic community.

“Really wanna highlight our community because I guess we believe it’s really important for you

guys to know that we are here and that we actually contribute to the community,” Sanchez said.

Javier-Ferrell said any additional funding from the event will be used for scholarships for Hispanic students.

The Mobile Latin Fest is Oct. 8 from 5-9 p.m. at Cathedral Square in downtown Mobile. There also will be a domino competition. For those interested in participating, arrive before the event, between 3-5 p.m.

