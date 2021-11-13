Highest paying jobs in Mobile that require a bachelor’s degree

While college and university tuition costs may be skyrocketing, many still believe a bachelor’s degree is essential to landing a high-paying job in the United States. Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs that typically require a bachelors in Mobile using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage.

Whether highly technical, scientific, or based in finance or the arts, all the jobs require keeping up to date with the latest developments in culture, commerce, or tech.

Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs that require a bachelor degree in Mobile.

1 / 50fizkes // Shutterstock

#50. Compensation, benefits, and job analysis specialists

Mobile, AL

– Annual mean salary: $60,840

– #141 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $72,610

– Employment: 87,870

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,130)

— Boulder, CO ($92,780)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,250)

– Job description: Conduct programs of compensation and benefits and job analysis for employer. May specialize in specific areas, such as position classification and pension programs.

2 / 50fizkes // Shutterstock

#49. Tax examiners and collectors, and revenue agents

Mobile, AL

– Annual mean salary: $61,220

– #78 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $62,040

– Employment: 53,150

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($100,250)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,480)

— Waterbury, CT ($97,230)

– Job description: Determine tax liability or collect taxes from individuals or business firms according to prescribed laws and regulations.

3 / 50guruXOX // Shutterstock

#48. Producers and directors

Mobile, AL

– Annual mean salary: $63,580

– #83 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $96,690

– Employment: 119,490

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($135,160)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($128,250)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($122,140)

– Job description: Produce or direct stage, television, radio, video, or film productions for entertainment, information, or instruction. Responsible for creative decisions, such as interpretation of script, choice of actors or guests, set design, sound, special effects, and choreography.

https://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/core/bridge3.443.0_en.html#goog_482130606Watch this short video for more informationAd By Sponsor See More

4 / 50Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#47. Market research analysts and marketing specialists

Mobile, AL

– Annual mean salary: $63,920

– #125 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 430



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,970

– Employment: 690,160

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($117,900)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,150)

– Job description: Research conditions in local, regional, national, or online markets. Gather information to determine potential sales of a product or service, or plan a marketing or advertising campaign. May gather information on competitors, prices, sales, and methods of marketing and distribution. May employ search marketing tactics, analyze web metrics, and develop recommendations to increase search engine ranking and visibility to target markets.

5 / 50Dmytro Zinkevych // Shutterstock

#46. Social and community service managers

Mobile, AL

– Annual mean salary: $64,500

– #256 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $75,140

– Employment: 155,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Yuba City, CA ($96,530)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($95,650)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($94,900)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the activities of a social service program or community outreach organization. Oversee the program or organization’s budget and policies regarding participant involvement, program requirements, and benefits. Work may involve directing social workers, counselors, or probation officers.

6 / 50ImageFlow // Shutterstock

#45. Accountants and auditors

Mobile, AL

– Annual mean salary: $67,670

– #280 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,500



National

– Annual mean salary: $81,660

– Employment: 1,274,620

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($111,680)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($105,720)

— Midland, TX ($103,120)

– Job description: Examine, analyze, and interpret accounting records to prepare financial statements, give advice, or audit and evaluate statements prepared by others. Install or advise on systems of recording costs or other financial and budgetary data.

7 / 50Arjuna Kodisinghe // Shutterstock

#44. Network and computer systems administrators

Mobile, AL

– Annual mean salary: $67,770

– #314 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350



National

– Annual mean salary: $89,460

– Employment: 339,560

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,260)

— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($116,840)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($111,790)

– Job description: Install, configure, and maintain an organization’s local area network (LAN), wide area network (WAN), data communications network, operating systems, and physical and virtual servers. Perform system monitoring and verify the integrity and availability of hardware, network, and server resources and systems. Review system and application logs and verify completion of scheduled jobs, including system backups. Analyze network and server resource consumption and control user access. Install and upgrade software and maintain software licenses. May assist in network modeling, analysis, planning, and coordination between network and data communications hardware and software.

8 / 50Dragon Images // Shutterstock

#43. Insurance underwriters

Mobile, AL

– Annual mean salary: $69,040

– #94 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $80,390

– Employment: 101,790

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($119,010)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($109,060)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($105,470)

– Job description: Review individual applications for insurance to evaluate degree of risk involved and determine acceptance of applications.

9 / 50GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#42. Technical writers

Mobile, AL

– Annual mean salary: $70,030

– #75 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $78,590

– Employment: 48,880

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,240)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($111,020)

— Trenton, NJ ($96,270)

– Job description: Write technical materials, such as equipment manuals, appendices, or operating and maintenance instructions. May assist in layout work.

10 / 50Kzenon // Shutterstock

#41. Training and development specialists

Mobile, AL

– Annual mean salary: $70,210

– #70 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,440

– Employment: 318,040

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($101,590)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($99,070)

— Savannah, GA ($94,820)

– Job description: Design or conduct work-related training and development programs to improve individual skills or organizational performance. May analyze organizational training needs or evaluate training effectiveness.

11 / 50Jacob L. // Shutterstock

#40. Database administrators and architects

Mobile, AL

– Annual mean salary: $70,760

– #204 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170



National

– Annual mean salary: $101,090

– Employment: 133,630

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,340)

— Trenton, NJ ($126,540)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($120,430)

– Job description: Administer, test, and implement computer databases, applying knowledge of database management systems. Coordinate changes to computer databases. Identify, investigate, and resolve database performance issues, database capacity, and database scalability. May plan, coordinate, and implement security measures to safeguard computer databases.

12 / 50TaLaNoVa // Shutterstock

#39. Sales engineers

Mobile, AL

– Annual mean salary: $73,620

– #131 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $117,270

– Employment: 63,780

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($163,860)

— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($158,140)

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($155,490)

– Job description: Sell business goods or services, the selling of which requires a technical background equivalent to a baccalaureate degree in engineering.

https://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/core/bridge3.443.0_en.html#goog_482130610Watch this new video to learn moreAd By Sponsor See More

13 / 50EU2017EE // Flickr

#38. Information security analysts

Mobile, AL

– Annual mean salary: $74,440

– #183 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $107,580

– Employment: 138,000

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($147,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($136,910)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($130,620)

– Job description: Plan, implement, upgrade, or monitor security measures for the protection of computer networks and information. Assess system vulnerabilities for security risks and propose and implement risk mitigation strategies. May ensure appropriate security controls are in place that will safeguard digital files and vital electronic infrastructure. May respond to computer security breaches and viruses.

14 / 50rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#37. Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents

Mobile, AL

– Annual mean salary: $74,550

– #127 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280



National

– Annual mean salary: $96,540

– Employment: 440,300

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,380)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($155,340)

— Missoula, MT ($122,420)

– Job description: Buy and sell securities or commodities in investment and trading firms, or provide financial services to businesses and individuals. May advise customers about stocks, bonds, mutual funds, commodities, and market conditions.

15 / 50ernestoeslava // Pixabay

#36. Compliance officers

Mobile, AL

– Annual mean salary: $74,790

– #84 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250



National

– Annual mean salary: $75,620

– Employment: 327,360

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Flagstaff, AZ ($99,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,030)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($96,850)

– Job description: Examine, evaluate, and investigate eligibility for or conformity with laws and regulations governing contract compliance of licenses and permits, and perform other compliance and enforcement inspection and analysis activities not classified elsewhere.

https://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/core/bridge3.443.0_en.html#goog_482130616Watch this quick video to find out moreAd By Sponsor See More

16 / 50Aleksandar Karanov // Shutterstock

#35. Occupational health and safety specialists

Mobile, AL

– Annual mean salary: $76,600

– #116 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $78,110

– Employment: 95,960

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,250)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($107,790)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($101,190)

– Job description: Review, evaluate, and analyze work environments and design programs and procedures to control, eliminate, and prevent disease or injury caused by chemical, physical, and biological agents or ergonomic factors. May conduct inspections and enforce adherence to laws and regulations governing the health and safety of individuals. May be employed in the public or private sector.

17 / 50sabthai // Shutterstock

#34. Budget analysts

Mobile, AL

– Annual mean salary: $77,310

– #72 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $82,690

– Employment: 49,260

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($104,650)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($101,450)

– Job description: Examine budget estimates for completeness, accuracy, and conformance with procedures and regulations. Analyze budgeting and accounting reports.

18 / 50Stock Rocket // Shutterstock

#33. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

Mobile, AL

– Annual mean salary: $77,570

– #204 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $99,680

– Employment: 288,150

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Rochester, NY ($150,650)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,850)

— Battle Creek, MI ($141,310)

– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers where technical or scientific knowledge is required in such areas as biology, engineering, chemistry, and electronics, normally obtained from at least 2 years of postsecondary education.

19 / 50fizkes // Shutterstock

#32. Management analysts

Mobile, AL

– Annual mean salary: $78,100

– #254 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180



National

– Annual mean salary: $97,580

– Employment: 734,000

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($163,720)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($157,490)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,250)

– Job description: Conduct organizational studies and evaluations, design systems and procedures, conduct work simplification and measurement studies, and prepare operations and procedures manuals to assist management in operating more efficiently and effectively. Includes program analysts and management consultants.

20 / 50Canva

#31. Computer systems analysts

Mobile, AL

– Annual mean salary: $81,750

– #206 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $99,020

– Employment: 574,450

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,970)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,350)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($124,070)

– Job description: Analyze science, engineering, business, and other data processing problems to develop and implement solutions to complex applications problems, system administration issues, or network concerns. Perform systems management and integration functions, improve existing computer systems, and review computer system capabilities, workflow, and schedule limitations. May analyze or recommend commercially available software.

21 / 50aslysun // Shutterstock

#30. Chemists

Mobile, AL

– Annual mean salary: $82,450

– #67 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $86,410

– Employment: 82,940

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Peoria, IL ($134,990)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($130,860)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,250)

– Job description: Conduct qualitative and quantitative chemical analyses or experiments in laboratories for quality or process control or to develop new products or knowledge.

https://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/core/bridge3.443.0_en.html#goog_482130619Only Metro by T-Mobile let’s you

22 / 50comzeal images // Shutterstock

#29. Loan officers

Mobile, AL

– Annual mean salary: $82,530

– #74 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270



National

– Annual mean salary: $76,930

– Employment: 308,700

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Eau Claire, WI ($129,900)

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($121,100)

— Tyler, TX ($114,690)

– Job description: Evaluate, authorize, or recommend approval of commercial, real estate, or credit loans. Advise borrowers on financial status and payment methods. Includes mortgage loan officers and agents, collection analysts, loan servicing officers, loan underwriters, and payday loan officers.

23 / 50Canva

#28. Materials engineers

Mobile, AL

– Annual mean salary: $84,920

– #77 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $100,550

– Employment: 24,740

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($134,530)

— Boulder, CO ($131,510)

— Albuquerque, NM ($130,470)

– Job description: Evaluate materials and develop machinery and processes to manufacture materials for use in products that must meet specialized design and performance specifications. Develop new uses for known materials. Includes those engineers working with composite materials or specializing in one type of material, such as graphite, metal and metal alloys, ceramics and glass, plastics and polymers, and naturally occurring materials. Includes metallurgists and metallurgical engineers, ceramic engineers, and welding engineers.

24 / 50Jacob L. // Shutterstock

#27. Architects, except landscape and naval

Mobile, AL

– Annual mean salary: $87,100

– #76 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $89,470

– Employment: 103,900

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,930)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($113,510)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($112,110)

– Job description: Plan and design structures, such as private residences, office buildings, theaters, factories, and other structural property.

25 / 50Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock

#26. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers

Mobile, AL

– Annual mean salary: $88,230

– #244 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 950



National

– Annual mean salary: $114,270

– Employment: 1,476,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,480)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,740)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($140,930)

– Job description: Research, design, and develop computer and network software or specialized utility programs. Analyze user needs and develop software solutions, applying principles and techniques of computer science, engineering, and mathematical analysis. Update software or enhance existing software capabilities. May work with computer hardware engineers to integrate hardware and software systems, and develop specifications and performance requirements. May maintain databases within an application area, working individually or coordinating database development as part of a team.

26 / 50Financial Times // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Personal financial advisors

Mobile, AL

– Annual mean salary: $90,450

– #210 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210



National

– Annual mean salary: $122,490

– Employment: 218,050

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Gainesville, FL ($206,120)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($169,850)

— Tyler, TX ($169,690)

– Job description: Advise clients on financial plans using knowledge of tax and investment strategies, securities, insurance, pension plans, and real estate. Duties include assessing clients’ assets, liabilities, cash flow, insurance coverage, tax status, and financial objectives. May also buy and sell financial assets for clients.

27 / 50Canva

#24. Environmental engineers

Mobile, AL

– Annual mean salary: $92,790

– #76 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $96,890

– Employment: 50,260

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($128,000)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($124,210)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($114,890)

– Job description: Research, design, plan, or perform engineering duties in the prevention, control, and remediation of environmental hazards using various engineering disciplines. Work may include waste treatment, site remediation, or pollution control technology.

https://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/core/bridge3.443.0_en.html#goog_482130622Only Metro by T-Mobile let’s you

28 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#23. Medical and health services managers

Mobile, AL

– Annual mean salary: $93,900

– #320 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $118,800

– Employment: 402,540

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($174,010)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($171,430)

— Madera, CA ($168,090)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate medical and health services in hospitals, clinics, managed care organizations, public health agencies, or similar organizations.

29 / 50Canva

#22. Civil engineers

Mobile, AL

– Annual mean salary: $95,870

– #74 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 480



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,440

– Employment: 300,850

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($125,910)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($121,970)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($119,860)

– Job description: Perform engineering duties in planning, designing, and overseeing construction and maintenance of building structures and facilities, such as roads, railroads, airports, bridges, harbors, channels, dams, irrigation projects, pipelines, power plants, and water and sewage systems.

30 / 50USACE NY // Flickr

#21. Construction managers

Mobile, AL

– Annual mean salary: $96,970

– #174 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 370



National

– Annual mean salary: $107,260

– Employment: 285,640

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Napa, CA ($161,780)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($154,800)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($153,490)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate, usually through subordinate supervisory personnel, activities concerned with the construction and maintenance of structures, facilities, and systems. Participate in the conceptual development of a construction project and oversee its organization, scheduling, budgeting, and implementation. Includes managers in specialized construction fields, such as carpentry or plumbing.

31 / 50Canva

#20. Mechanical engineers

Mobile, AL

– Annual mean salary: $97,570

– #68 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 370



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,560

– Employment: 293,960

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,760)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($124,190)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($123,700)

– Job description: Perform engineering duties in planning and designing tools, engines, machines, and other mechanically functioning equipment. Oversee installation, operation, maintenance, and repair of equipment such as centralized heat, gas, water, and steam systems.

32 / 50IBM Research // Flickr

#19. Computer network architects

Mobile, AL

– Annual mean salary: $101,980

– #124 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150



National

– Annual mean salary: $119,230

– Employment: 159,350

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($161,950)

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($152,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($148,250)

– Job description: Design and implement computer and information networks, such as local area networks (LAN), wide area networks (WAN), intranets, extranets, and other data communications networks. Perform network modeling, analysis, and planning, including analysis of capacity needs for network infrastructures. May also design network and computer security measures. May research and recommend network and data communications hardware and software.

33 / 50Canva

#18. Electrical engineers

Mobile, AL

– Annual mean salary: $104,830

– #84 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250



National

– Annual mean salary: $105,990

– Employment: 185,220

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,480)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($130,150)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($125,700)

– Job description: Research, design, develop, test, or supervise the manufacturing and installation of electrical equipment, components, or systems for commercial, industrial, military, or scientific use.

34 / 50Canva

#17. Sales managers

Mobile, AL

– Annual mean salary: $105,110

– #302 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280



National

– Annual mean salary: $147,580

– Employment: 390,170

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($207,070)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,700)

— Trenton, NJ ($186,960)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the actual distribution or movement of a product or service to the customer. Coordinate sales distribution by establishing sales territories, quotas, and goals and establish training programs for sales representatives. Analyze sales statistics gathered by staff to determine sales potential and inventory requirements and monitor the preferences of customers.

35 / 50IBM Research // Flickr

#16. Aerospace engineers

Mobile, AL

– Annual mean salary: $108,130

– #41 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $121,110

– Employment: 60,630

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($151,410)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($142,260)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($135,490)

– Job description: Perform engineering duties in designing, constructing, and testing aircraft, missiles, and spacecraft. May conduct basic and applied research to evaluate adaptability of materials and equipment to aircraft design and manufacture. May recommend improvements in testing equipment and techniques.

36 / 50PIYAWAT WONGOPASS // Shutterstock

#15. Computer programmers

Mobile, AL

– Annual mean salary: $109,380

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,640

– Employment: 178,140

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,420)

— Midland, TX ($119,390)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($113,530)

– Job description: Create, modify, and test the code and scripts that allow computer applications to run. Work from specifications drawn up by software and web developers or other individuals. May develop and write computer programs to store, locate, and retrieve specific documents, data, and information.Plans from $9.99/monthAd by HBO Max See More

37 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#14. Industrial engineers

Mobile, AL

– Annual mean salary: $109,820

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 510



National

– Annual mean salary: $93,610

– Employment: 290,190

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Billings, MT ($125,760)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($123,710)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,510)

– Job description: Design, develop, test, and evaluate integrated systems for managing industrial production processes, including human work factors, quality control, inventory control, logistics and material flow, cost analysis, and production coordination.

38 / 50rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#13. Purchasing managers

Mobile, AL

– Annual mean salary: $110,750

– #136 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $132,660

– Employment: 70,960

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($181,240)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($172,300)

— Morgantown, WV ($167,740)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the activities of buyers, purchasing officers, and related workers involved in purchasing materials, products, and services. Includes wholesale or retail trade merchandising managers and procurement managers.

39 / 50Pixabay

#12. General and operations managers

Mobile, AL

– Annual mean salary: $113,270

– #150 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,080



National

– Annual mean salary: $125,740

– Employment: 2,347,420

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($183,170)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($175,990)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($172,370)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the operations of public or private sector organizations, overseeing multiple departments or locations. Duties and responsibilities include formulating policies, managing daily operations, and planning the use of materials and human resources, but are too diverse and general in nature to be classified in any one functional area of management or administration, such as personnel, purchasing, or administrative services. Usually manage through subordinate supervisors. Excludes First-Line Supervisors.

https://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/core/bridge3.443.0_en.html#goog_482130625Watch this video to learn moreAd By Sponsor See More

40 / 50Canva

#11. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors

Mobile, AL

– Annual mean salary: $113,340

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $97,330

– Employment: 23,780

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($123,730)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,700)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($121,330)

– Job description: Promote worksite or product safety by applying knowledge of industrial processes, mechanics, chemistry, psychology, and industrial health and safety laws. Includes industrial product safety engineers.

41 / 50Canva

#10. Financial managers

Mobile, AL

– Annual mean salary: $113,610

– #255 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 380



National

– Annual mean salary: $151,510

– Employment: 653,080

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($214,670)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($210,180)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($192,310)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate accounting, investing, banking, insurance, securities, and other financial activities of a branch, office, or department of an establishment.

42 / 50SeventyFour // Shutterstock

#9. Computer hardware engineers

Mobile, AL

– Annual mean salary: $117,640

– #30 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $126,140

– Employment: 64,710

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($179,570)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($171,540)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($153,780)

– Job description: Research, design, develop, or test computer or computer-related equipment for commercial, industrial, military, or scientific use. May supervise the manufacturing and installation of computer or computer-related equipment and components.

43 / 50Bradley Evans // U.S. Navy

#8. Chemical engineers

Mobile, AL

– Annual mean salary: $118,100

– #22 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170



National

– Annual mean salary: $114,820

– Employment: 25,770

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Midland, TX ($158,110)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($147,310)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($140,750)

– Job description: Design chemical plant equipment and devise processes for manufacturing chemicals and products, such as gasoline, synthetic rubber, plastics, detergents, cement, paper, and pulp, by applying principles and technology of chemistry, physics, and engineering.

44 / 50BDUK fibre // flickr

#7. Electronics engineers, except computer

Mobile, AL

– Annual mean salary: $119,510

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $112,320

– Employment: 122,320

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,210)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($134,110)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($131,740)

– Job description: Research, design, develop, or test electronic components and systems for commercial, industrial, military, or scientific use employing knowledge of electronic theory and materials properties. Design electronic circuits and components for use in fields such as telecommunications, aerospace guidance and propulsion control, acoustics, or instruments and controls.

45 / 50Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Computer and information systems managers

Mobile, AL

– Annual mean salary: $120,010

– #228 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 320



National

– Annual mean salary: $161,730

– Employment: 457,290

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($235,040)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($212,480)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($201,320)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as electronic data processing, information systems, systems analysis, and computer programming.

46 / 50Jacob L. // Shutterstock

#5. Human resources managers

Mobile, AL

– Annual mean salary: $120,290

– #123 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $134,580

– Employment: 156,600

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($194,040)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,890)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($179,870)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate human resources activities and staff of an organization.

47 / 50Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock

#4. Industrial production managers

Mobile, AL

– Annual mean salary: $128,640

– #45 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300



National

– Annual mean salary: $118,190

– Employment: 179,570

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($171,890)

— Florence, SC ($167,660)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($155,320)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the work activities and resources necessary for manufacturing products in accordance with cost, quality, and quantity specifications.

48 / 50TopRank Online Marketing // Flickr

#3. Marketing managers

Mobile, AL

– Annual mean salary: $136,150

– #101 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $154,470

– Employment: 270,200

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($213,180)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($211,210)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($196,260)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate marketing policies and programs, such as determining the demand for products and services offered by a firm and its competitors, and identify potential customers. Develop pricing strategies with the goal of maximizing the firm’s profits or share of the market while ensuring the firm’s customers are satisfied. Oversee product development or monitor trends that indicate the need for new products and services.

49 / 50Pixabay

#2. Architectural and engineering managers

Mobile, AL

– Annual mean salary: $145,230

– #106 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220



National

– Annual mean salary: $158,100

– Employment: 195,900

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($226,920)

— Amarillo, TX ($199,940)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,610)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as architecture and engineering or research and development in these fields.

50 / 50Maurizio Pesce // flickr

#1. Chief executives

Mobile, AL

– Annual mean salary: $168,970

– #206 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160



National

– Annual mean salary: $197,840

– Employment: 202,360

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($293,000)

— Midland, TX ($269,360)

— Sioux Falls, SD ($263,770)

– Job description: Determine and formulate policies and provide overall direction of companies or private and public sector organizations within guidelines set up by a board of directors or similar governing body. Plan, direct, or coordinate operational activities at the highest level of management with the help of subordinate executives and staff managers.