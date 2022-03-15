MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One man is dead after Mobile Police were led on a high-speed chase Tuesday, March 15.

Around 6:49 p.m., officers tried to stop a vehicle for on Spring Hill Avenue. The driver did not stop and led officers on a chase along Springhill and Lanier Avenues. The chase ended after the driver struck a tree, which caused life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he later died, according to Mobile Police.

Officers believe the man may have had warrants for his arrest. Officers will not be releasing the man’s name until the next of kin is notified.

No one else was injured, according to Mobile Police.