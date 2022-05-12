MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Companion Animal Parasite Council, a nonprofit leading source for parasitic disease that threatens people and pet health, forecasted a high risk for heartworm disease in Mobile and throughout the rest of the state of Alabama for the months of May and June.

In a news release, CAPC said they developed a 30-day pet parasite forecast map to alert pet owners of potential disease outbreaks in their local area. This forecast map tracks four parasitic diseases which are:

Heartworm

Lyme

Ehrlichiosis

Anaplasmosis

CAPC said with warm weather and humidity on the rise in Alabama so do the mosquitos. The breeding of mosquitos can cause the transmission of heartworm larvae from the insects to our pets. Heartworms are transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito and can affect both dogs and cats. This year’s heartworm risk is considered a historical risk for it is higher than it has been in years past.

CAPC recommends staying ahead of the threat by talking to your veterinarian about monthly heartworm protection and annual testing for both heartworm antigens and microfilariae. Once a pet is infected with heartworm it can be very difficult to treat and expensive with dogs, unfortunately, there is yet to be a treatment for cats.