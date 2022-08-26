MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man awaiting trial for murder in Mobile was sentenced Friday in another case. This federal case involves a $24-million drug empire that unraveled last year.

Federal prosecutors claim Jamarcus Chambers was a high-ranking member of the drug trafficking conspiracy and acted as a multi-kilo level distributor. Darrin Southall copped to the empire, he was arrested last year.

Court documents show Chambers dealt with Southall regularly as part of the criminal organization. Federal prosecutors asked Chambers to be sentenced to a little more than 16 years, the judge decided to sentence him to nearly 11 years behind bars in Federal prison. He will be supervised for 5 years following his release. The judge called it a fair sentence for his crimes.

“He’s still a relatively young man, got roped in with some other people. All things considered, it’s a fair sentence,” said Jeff Deen, Chambers’ lawyer.

The judge told Chambers in court he was “involved in a very serious drug operation, involving murders, in fact, they wanted to kill you.”

Chambers is also facing murder charges in connection with the Happy Hills shooting and fire that killed two people on the evening of Feb. 17, 2021.

Tony and Lelia Lewis were killed, they are the grandparents of local rapper Honeykomb Brazy, whose real name is Nashon Jones. Three other people charged in the case include Patrick Lewis, Terrance Watkins and Darrin Southall.

Currently, it is not known when Chambers will face the murder charges.