MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile is known for many things including being the home to five MLB Hall of Famers, the original start of Mardi Gras, having the world’s largest MoonPie drop on New Year’s Eve and plenty more. In 2022, people were searching for far different things on Google in Mobile.

The likes of ‘bait shops near me’, pink meanie jellyfish, hibachi steak and plenty more were some of the top trending searches in the Port City over the last 12 months.

“Bait shop near me” was searched for the most in Mobile out of the eight U.S. area that had this as a top trending “near me.” The top trending animal for the Mobile Area was the pink meanie jellyfish.

It looks there is some avid book readers in Mobile as the area was of only four places in the U.S. with “bookstores near me” in top trending searches. Other cities include Bend, OR, Clarksburg, W. Va. and Salisbury, MD.

On the food front, hibachi steak seems to be a favorite in Mobile as it was the area’s top trending recipe. In music, rap was the area’s top searched genre.

The following is a top 10 trending “near me” searches in Mobile, AL area, according to a Google report:

Gas prices near me Pilates near me Remote jobs near me Cheapest gas near me Lunch places near me Estate sales near me Jamaican food near me Bookstores near me Bait shop near me Dress shops near me