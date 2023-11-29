MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile celebrated a groundbreaking for Heroes Plaza Wednesday afternoon.

This will soon be the home to a collection of nine-foot bronze statues of Mobile-born and raised hall-of-fame athletes.

It’s been a dream of former MLB star Cleon Jones for the past 10 years.

“When I started this dream, I was all alone,” Jones said. “Now, I got the city of Mobile.”

This plaza will have five MLB athletes including Hank Aaron, Satchel Paige, Billy Williams, Ozzie Smith and Willie Lee McCovey.

The sixth statue will be NFL linebacker Robert Brazile Jr.

“How do you produce these kinds of players from a small city like Mobile?” Jones asked. “Hank Aaron used to say it’s in the water.”

Brazil said being a hall of fame athlete has been a dream of his since childhood after taking a hunting trip with the other hall of fame athletes.

“I said, ‘Oh they are professional baseball players, I want to be a professional football player,'” Brazile said. “My uncle was the first one to tell my mom, ‘Don’t let him play baseball, let him play football.'”

And just like watching his accomplishments on the field growing up, his parents were able to see this one as well.

“My biggest thing that I am hoping and praying for is that my parents, which are 91 today, that they will be able to see when they are being put up here in Mobile,” Brazile said.

This is a nearly $10 million investment that will also include road, parking lot and lighting improvements near the convention center, a new water fountain, and ADA-compliant ramps.

Jones hopes this will bring people from all over the country to celebrate these athletes’ accomplishments.

“Its a dream come true for me,” Jones said.

This plaza will also include an empty statue base that will encourage kids to stand on it and say that one day they too will be in the hall of fame and get a statue at Heroes Plaza.

Construction is expected to begin any day now.