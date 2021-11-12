Heritage House project in Africatown moves forward

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Modular building units are arriving in Africatown for what will be part of the Africatown Heritage House, a $1.3 million project that will eventually house a History Museum of Mobile exhibit about 110 enslaved West Africans and the Clotilda, the ship that brought them to Alabama.

The project was spearheaded by Mobile County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood. The Mobile County Commission broke ground at the site on Wimbush Road in February 2021.

Four modular units arrived Friday morning, Nov. 12. Two more units are scheduled to arrive Tuesday, Nov. 16. These units will be combined to create the Museum.