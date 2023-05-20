MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Feeling the summer heat and needing a place to cool down? The City of Mobile has four public pools and five splash pads for you to relax at starting in just a few weeks.
The pool season opens May 30 and all five splash pads will officially open for the season on May 22.
Swimming Pools:
- Dotch Community Center
- Figures Community Center
- Hillsdale Community Center
- Kidd Park Pool
Pool Rules:
Splash Pads:
- Sullivan Park & Community Center
- Seals Park & Community Center
- Lake Drive Tricentennial Park
- McCants-Chavers Park
- Medal of Honor Park
Hours:
- 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (everyday)
- Medal of Honor Splash Pad ONLY
- Monday: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Tuesday – Sunday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For more information contact MPRDAquatics@cityofmobile.org or call 251-208-1623.