MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Feeling the summer heat and needing a place to cool down? The City of Mobile has four public pools and five splash pads for you to relax at starting in just a few weeks.

The pool season opens May 30 and all five splash pads will officially open for the season on May 22.

Swimming Pools:

Dotch Community Center

Figures Community Center

Hillsdale Community Center

Kidd Park Pool

Pool Rules:

Splash Pads:

Sullivan Park & Community Center

Seals Park & Community Center

Lake Drive Tricentennial Park

McCants-Chavers Park

Medal of Honor Park

Hours:

9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (everyday)

Medal of Honor Splash Pad ONLY Monday: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday – Sunday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.



For more information contact MPRDAquatics@cityofmobile.org or call 251-208-1623.