MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Feeling the summer heat and needing a place to cool down? The City of Mobile has four public pools and five splash pads for you to relax at starting in just a few weeks.

The pool season opens May 30 and all five splash pads will officially open for the season on May 22.

Swimming Pools:

  • Dotch Community Center 
  • Figures Community Center
  • Hillsdale Community Center
  • Kidd Park Pool 

Pool Rules:

Splash Pads:

  • Sullivan Park & Community Center
  • Seals Park & Community Center
  • Lake Drive Tricentennial Park
  • McCants-Chavers Park
  • Medal of Honor Park

Hours:

  • 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (everyday)
  • Medal of Honor Splash Pad ONLY
    • Monday: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Tuesday – Sunday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information contact MPRDAquatics@cityofmobile.org or call 251-208-1623.