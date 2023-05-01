MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s almost that time! Thousands of college seniors in and around Mobile will soon walk across stages and accept their diplomas.
WKRG broke down the dates, times and locations for Spring Hill College, University of South Alabama, Bishop State Community College, University of Mobile and Coastal Alabama Community College.
|College
|Location
|Date
|Time
|Spring Hill College
|Avenue of the Oaks
|Saturday, May 6
|9 a.m.
|University of South Alabama
|USA Mitchell Center
|Friday, May 5 & Saturday, May 6
|2 p.m./9 a.m.
|Bishop State Community College
|Mobile Civic Center
|Wednesday, May 17
|6 p.m.
|University of Mobile
|Dr. Fred and Sue Lackey Great Commission Lawn
|Saturday, May 6
|10 a.m.
|Coastal Alabama Community College
|Monroeville Campus
|Thursday, May 11
|11 a.m.
South Alabama Commencement details:
- Friday, May 5, at 2 p.m.
- College of Engineering
- College of Medicine
- College of Nursing
- Pat Capps Covey College of Allied Health Professions
- School of Computing
- Saturday, May 6, at 10 a.m.
- College of Arts and Sciences
- College of Education and Professional Studies
- Mitchell College of Business
- The Graduate School (Clinical Psychology Ph.D.)