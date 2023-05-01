MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s almost that time! Thousands of college seniors in and around Mobile will soon walk across stages and accept their diplomas. 

WKRG broke down the dates, times and locations for Spring Hill College, University of South Alabama, Bishop State Community College, University of Mobile and Coastal Alabama Community College.

CollegeLocationDateTime
Spring Hill CollegeAvenue of the OaksSaturday, May 69 a.m.
University of South AlabamaUSA Mitchell CenterFriday, May 5 & Saturday, May 62 p.m./9 a.m.
Bishop State Community CollegeMobile Civic CenterWednesday, May 176 p.m.
University of MobileDr. Fred and Sue Lackey Great Commission LawnSaturday, May 6 10 a.m.
Coastal Alabama Community CollegeMonroeville CampusThursday, May 1111 a.m.

South Alabama Commencement details:

  • Friday, May 5, at 2 p.m.
    • College of Engineering
    • College of Medicine
    • College of Nursing
    • Pat Capps Covey College of Allied Health Professions
    • School of Computing
  • Saturday, May 6, at 10 a.m. 
    • College of Arts and Sciences
    • College of Education and Professional Studies
    • Mitchell College of Business
    • The Graduate School (Clinical Psychology Ph.D.)