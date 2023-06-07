MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — You have an opportunity to own a part of history as Battleship Memorial Park announced the original World War II Teak Deck of the USS Alabama will be available for purchase starting June 12.

Beginning in 2022, crew began replacing the current deck for the first time since World War II. Since then, three of five phases have been completed.

Replacing our World War II teak deck is a three-year, $8.5 million project. Whatever is paid for an item of BB-60 teak will go into our teak deck account. Maintenance of the battleship, submarine and park exhibits is expensive. We work those requirements simultaneously with the teak deck project. The Battleship Commission is pleased that the public can finally purchase a part of the “Mighty A.” said Maj. Gen. Janet Cobb, USA (Ret), the park’s executive director.

The original planks will come in the form of pens, coins, coasters, plaques, magnets, cutouts and blocks varying in size. You can purchase both on in-store or via phone/email. The Ship’s Store can be reached at 251-432-0261. Emails related to purchases can also be sent to shipsstore@ussalabama.com.

For more information on how you can purchase a part of history, visit https://www.ussalabama.com/teak-deck-project/.