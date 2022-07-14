MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you’re tired of being held up by blocked railroad crossings in Mobile, the Federal Railroad Administration wants to know.

According to a Facebook post on the City of Mobile’s Facebook page, the FRA has created a website for citizens to submit information about blocked railroad crossings in Mobile, or anywhere else along the federal railroad system.

Signs have been put up at some of the major railroad crossings in Mobile with information about how to report blockings through your phone. Some of the major crossings in Mobile include crossings at Dauphin, Government, Monroe and Eslava Streets. The FDA said the information put into the website will help transportation officials learn more about the blocked railroad crossings.