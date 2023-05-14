MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — What is better than an ice cold beer, sports and the sun? Not much. Luckily for Mobilians, the Port City is home to several upscale, inviting breweries.

WKRG took a look at some of the breweries around Mobile to offer you some weekend plans, courtesy of Bison Brew. Don’t see you favorite spot listed? Let us know!

Address: 420 Saint Louis St, Mobile, AL 36602

Hours:

Monday – Thursday: 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday: 2:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Address: 656 St Louis St, Mobile, AL 36602

Hours:

Monday – Wednesday: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday: 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Address: 600 Government St, Mobile, AL 36602

Hours:

Monday – Thursday: 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday – Saturday: 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Address: 566 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36602

Hours:

Monday – Thursday: 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Friday – Saturday: 4 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Sunday: CLOSED

Address: 251 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36602

Hours:

Sunday – Thursday: 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Friday – Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Address: 3748 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608

Hours:

Monday – Saturday: 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Address: 206 State St, Mobile, AL 36603

Hours: