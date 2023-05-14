MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — What is better than an ice cold beer, sports and the sun? Not much. Luckily for Mobilians, the Port City is home to several upscale, inviting breweries.

WKRG took a look at some of the breweries around Mobile to offer you some weekend plans, courtesy of Bison Brew. Don’t see you favorite spot listed? Let us know!

Braided River Brewing Company

Address: 420 Saint Louis St, Mobile, AL 36602

Hours:

  • Monday – Thursday: 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Friday: 2:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Saturday: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Sunday: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Old Majestic Brewing

Address: 656 St Louis St, Mobile, AL 36602

Hours:

  • Monday – Wednesday: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Thursday: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Friday: 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Saturday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Sunday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Oyster City Brewing Co.

Address: 600 Government St, Mobile, AL 36602

Hours:

  • Monday – Thursday: 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Friday – Saturday: 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Sunday: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Draft Picks Tap Room

Address: 566 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36602

Hours:

  • Monday – Thursday: 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.
  • Friday – Saturday: 4 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
  • Sunday: CLOSED

Loda Bier Garten

Address: 251 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36602

Hours:

  • Sunday – Thursday: 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.
  • Friday – Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

Address: 3748 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608

Hours:

  • Monday – Saturday: 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.
  • Sunday: 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Iron Hand Brewing

Address: 206 State St, Mobile, AL 36603

Hours:

  • Monday – Tuesday: CLOSED
  • Wednesday – Thursday: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Friday – Saturday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.