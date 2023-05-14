MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — What is better than an ice cold beer, sports and the sun? Not much. Luckily for Mobilians, the Port City is home to several upscale, inviting breweries.
WKRG took a look at some of the breweries around Mobile to offer you some weekend plans, courtesy of Bison Brew. Don’t see you favorite spot listed? Let us know!
Braided River Brewing Company
Address: 420 Saint Louis St, Mobile, AL 36602
Hours:
- Monday – Thursday: 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Friday: 2:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Saturday: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Sunday: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Old Majestic Brewing
Address: 656 St Louis St, Mobile, AL 36602
Hours:
- Monday – Wednesday: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Thursday: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Friday: 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Saturday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Sunday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Oyster City Brewing Co.
Address: 600 Government St, Mobile, AL 36602
Hours:
- Monday – Thursday: 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Friday – Saturday: 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Sunday: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Draft Picks Tap Room
Address: 566 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36602
Hours:
- Monday – Thursday: 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Friday – Saturday: 4 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
- Sunday: CLOSED
Loda Bier Garten
Address: 251 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36602
Hours:
- Sunday – Thursday: 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.
- Friday – Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse
Address: 3748 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608
Hours:
- Monday – Saturday: 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.
- Sunday: 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Iron Hand Brewing
Address: 206 State St, Mobile, AL 36603
Hours:
- Monday – Tuesday: CLOSED
- Wednesday – Thursday: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Friday – Saturday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.