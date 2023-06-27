MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Caring for an aging loved one can be an overwhelming experience for a family or single caregiver. This summer the Area Agency of Aging is offering programs to help families in a tough time. Being a caregiver to a family member with medical issues and or dementia can be a full-time job and overwhelming.

The Area Agency of Aging has programs to help. If families qualify for Alabama Cares they can get help with in-home care services to give family members a needed respite to break. Determining long-term care options for family members can start with tough conversations.

Organizers say families need to have a plan because being a caregiver can be all-consuming.

“Doing things at 2:00 in the morning, 6 a.m. in the morning, anything they can do to help their loved ones, Because people living with dementia not only affects the individual, but it affects the whole family. So it takes a team to really take care of a loved one,” said Alabama Cares Coordinator Della Sanchez. “Whether you’re going to stay home or you’re going to go into a nursing home and people have to have these difficult conversations with their family members about what is your long-term plan.”

Later this summer there’s a caregiver college in Brewton going over different aspects of long-term care.

There’s also a Memory Cafe event in Foley offering art therapy next month for caregivers and their loved ones.

For more information contact on Alabama Cares and other events, contact the Area Agency of Aging 251-706-4680