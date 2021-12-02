Help the Homeless fundraiser to be held in Mobile

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Independent Women Of the Gulf Coast are hosting their Holidays for the Homeless fundraiser in Mobile.

The fundraiser items will be placed into gift baskets for homeless residents in Mobile.

The items that are needed are:

Hygiene products including toothpaste, toothbrushes and soap

Canned foods with pop tops

Non-perishable snacks

Candy

Clothing (undergarments, jackets, shirts and pants)

Socks

Blankets

Books

Brushes and hair ties

Bandages and ointment for wounds

If you would like to donate, you can drop off items at the following locations:

75 South University Blvd. in Mobile

PO Box 8682 in Mobile

C-Spire at 1065 Schillinger Road South

3395 Schillinger Road in Semmes

Items must be dropped off before Dec. 21 so organizers can get the gift baskets ready just in time for Christmas.