Help out our local Salvation Army for Ambassadors for Good Day

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Aug. 10 is Ambassadors for Good Day which is an opportunity to highlight everything the Salvation Army of Coastal Alabama does for those in need in our community.

The Salvation Army of Coastal Alabama has several programs that help in our neighborhood. The first is the Red Shield Shelter which provides meals and an overnight shelter for homeless men. There is also the Family Haven which is emergency housing for families in need. Lastly there is the Dauphin Way Lodge which is an inpatient substance abuse treatment program where people can get the help they need.

When you purchase items at the thrift store, the money and donations go to these programs. How can you help? The thrift store needs donations including clothing, furniture, household goods, books, shoes and more. Also, financial donations especially now during the pandemic, are much appreciated. The Salvation Army’s services have stayed open and available for all through these trying times, and they would love your help to keeping serving our community.

For more information: https://salvationarmyalm.org/coastalalabama/