HELP IDENTIFY: MPD looking for suspect, vehicle in YMCA vehicle burglaries

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect and locate the vehicle in the video above.

Police say the surveillance video shows a red minivan driving around at the YMCA located at 951 Downtowner Blvd. and then parks. The suspect gets out of the red minivan and can be seen pulling on door handles and then unlawfully breaking and entering vehicles. The incidents happened on August 19 and 27.

Two victims reported that their passenger side window was shattered.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mobile police at 251-208-7211.