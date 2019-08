MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect caught on home surveillance video. Police say he is wanted for a home burglary that happened on July 5 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. in the 2200 block of Hillwood Drive.

If anyone knows the identity of this suspect, please call Mobile Police at (251)- 208-7211. You can remain anonymous.