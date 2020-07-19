Helicopter spotted working on RSA Tower

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Tax-free weekend is always a signal for the start of the school year but with the first semester being virtual it now changes those shopping habits.

Plenty of people came out on Saturday to take advantage of the tax-free holiday weekend but what they were shopping for was a bit different than in years past. With Mobile County Public Schools having pushed back their start date and the first-semester being virtual, some took the weekend with a different approach. "I'm not going to buy everything that is on my children's list right now until it gets closer to time, but things like crayons, markers, colored pencils those kinds of things I am going to go ahead and get to take advantage of that discount," said Angel Grimes.