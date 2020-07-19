Helicopter spotted working on RSA Tower

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — People in downtown Mobile getting brunch caught a glimpse of something unusual late Sunday morning. A helicopter could be seen hovering around the top spire of the RSA Tower.
It appeared to be doing some sort of maintenance work. Mobile Police blocked several streets while the job was in progress.
