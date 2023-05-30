Update (12:53 p.m.): The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said two passengers of a two-seater aircraft were treated and released at the scene of a crash north of the Dauphin Island Bridge.

MCSO is assisting the Federal Aviation Administration at the scene. MCSO said it will be up to the FAA to say why and how the plane crashed.

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The Dauphin Island mayor has confirmed that a small helicopter crashed in the area.

According to the mayor, the two-seater small helicopter crashed north of Cedar Point in the marsh area. It did not crash in the water. Both people who were in the helicopter are okay.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the crash.

WKRG is working to gather more information.