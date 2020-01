CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — A residential fire was reported in Citronelle on Celeste Road and Serena Circle January 23, 2020 at around 7 in the morning.

Heavy smoke and flames could be seen at the residence.

The home was a total loss; however, no injuries were reported.

Citronelle Fire & Rescue posted this onto their Facebook page:

