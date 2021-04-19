Heavy rains slow Grand Bay farmers, drivers as area dries out

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WKRG) — The rain’s gone away but the water hasn’t quite left yet. That’s causing a lot of delays for people to live and work around Grand Bay. Jeremy Sessions shows me how muddy and wet some of his fields still are more than a day after the rain stopped. It’s drying at a turtle’s pace and has put them about two weeks behind.

“It postpones the time which we could be harvesting and typically to get the higher price for your products you want to be on the front end of the market,” said farmer Jeremy Sessions. The excess rain is also drowning some crops but he’s optimistic they’ll get back on track.

“That’s one thing for sure, every year is a little bit different and this is one of those years where we’ve seen it rain like this but not the first time and the crops will come back they have a way of correcting themselves,” said Sessions. According to the National Weather Service, before April Mobile and Pensacola were in a rain deficit. Things certainly changed in April.

“Oh man it was terrible, terrible, flooding, streets need to be fixed that’s for sure,” said Grand Bay resident Otis Sanders. Roadways like 2 Mile Road in Grand bay are still saturated with water. One homeowner told me her car was stuck in the mud twice Monday morning. People just want it to get better.

“I hope it dries up this week, it slows a lot of things down,” said Sanders.