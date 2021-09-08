Heavy rains cause continued wastewater overflows along two Mobile streets

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Heavy rains on Tuesday are causing continuing wastewater overflows along Gulf Field Drives East and West, according to Mobile Area Water & Sewer System (MAWSS).

Two other streets also experienced wastewater overflows as a result of the heavy downpour. Below are the locations, estimated amounts, and receiving waters as of 4 p.m. Sept. 8. A final update will be provided once the last overflow has stopped.

LocationEstimated GallonsReceiving Waters
1301 Gulf Field Dr. W.OngoingEslava Creek
1710 Gulf Field Dr. N.OngoingEslava Creek
766 Johnston Ave.19,875Eslava Creek
1753 Maryvale St.4,375Eslava Creek
1307 Gulf Field Dr. W.OngoingEslava Creek
1352 Gulf Field Dr. E.OngoingEslava Creek
To reduce the impact of heavy rains infiltrating sewer lines, MAWSS diverts wastewater to large temporary storage facilities. The diversion of flows reduces wastewater volumes in the collection system and aids in maintaining conveyance capacity in the system. Below is a listing of the storage facilities and volumes of wastewater diverted to each.

Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2021
Eslava SWATCurrently Diverting1,166,665 Total Gallons

Area residents should take precautions when using Eslava Creek for recreational purposes because of these overflows. All seafood harvested in this general area should be thoroughly cooked before eating. People should wash hands after cleaning seafood and before preparing food.

