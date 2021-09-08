Heavy rains cause continued wastewater overflows along two Mobile streets

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Heavy rains on Tuesday are causing continuing wastewater overflows along Gulf Field Drives East and West, according to Mobile Area Water & Sewer System (MAWSS).

Two other streets also experienced wastewater overflows as a result of the heavy downpour. Below are the locations, estimated amounts, and receiving waters as of 4 p.m. Sept. 8. A final update will be provided once the last overflow has stopped.

Location Estimated Gallons Receiving Waters 1301 Gulf Field Dr. W. Ongoing Eslava Creek 1710 Gulf Field Dr. N. Ongoing Eslava Creek 766 Johnston Ave. 19,875 Eslava Creek 1753 Maryvale St. 4,375 Eslava Creek 1307 Gulf Field Dr. W. Ongoing Eslava Creek 1352 Gulf Field Dr. E. Ongoing Eslava Creek MAWSS

To reduce the impact of heavy rains infiltrating sewer lines, MAWSS diverts wastewater to large temporary storage facilities. The diversion of flows reduces wastewater volumes in the collection system and aids in maintaining conveyance capacity in the system. Below is a listing of the storage facilities and volumes of wastewater diverted to each.

Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2021 Eslava SWAT Currently Diverting 1,166,665 Total Gallons

Area residents should take precautions when using Eslava Creek for recreational purposes because of these overflows. All seafood harvested in this general area should be thoroughly cooked before eating. People should wash hands after cleaning seafood and before preparing food.