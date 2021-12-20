Heavy rains cause about 856,000‬ gallons of sanitary sewer water to overflow into Prichard waterways

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board is reporting about 856,000 gallons of sanitary sewer overflow has poured into area waterways after heavy rains over the weekend.

The nearest manhole locations, estimated amounts, and receiving waters are listed below:

Location Estimated gallons Receiving water Chin St. @ Butts St. 600,000 Three Mile Creek Dr. MLK Jr. Dr. @ Wood St. 144,000 Chickasaw Creek 854 N. College St. 42,000 Toulmins Spring Branch 201 Strauss St. 21,000 Toulmins Spring Branch Patricia Ave. @ Whistler St. 25,000 Gumtree Branch 2408 Whistler St. 21,000 Gumtree Branch Bessemer Court @ Whistler St. 3,000 Gumtree Branch

Prichard officials said the overflow at Chin Street and Butts Street was non-potable water, not raw

sewage.

Mobile County Health Officer Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II is advising people in the areas of Three Mile Creek, Toulmins Spring Branch, Chickasaw Creek, and Gumtree Branch to take precautions when coming into contact with any standing water that might have accumulated as a result of these overflows. If you come into direct contact with untreated sewage, wash your hands and clothing thoroughly.

All seafood harvested in this general area should be thoroughly cooked before eating. People should wash their hands after cleaning seafood and before preparing food.