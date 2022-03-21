PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board confirmed 13 sewer overflows in Prichard on March 15 due to heavy rain. The overflows, often called Sanitary Sewer Overflows are when untreated wastewater is discharged from sanitary sewers into the environment before it reaches a treatment facility.
The following manhole locations with the estimated overflow and water outlets affected by the overflows are as followed:
- Chin St @ Butts St., 620,000 gallons, Three Mile Creek
- Patricia Ave @ Whistler St., 216,000 gallons, Gumtree Branch
- Dr. MLK Jr. Dr. @ Wood St., 49,000 gallons, Gumtree Branch
- Bessemer Ct. @ Whistler St., 30,000 gallons, Gumtree Branch
- 2208 Whistler St., 30,000 gallons, Gumtree Branch
- 1820 First Ave., 20,000 gallons, Gumtree Branch
- 361 W. Highland Dr., 9,000 gallons, Gumtree Branch
- 853 N. College St., 144,000 gallons, Toulmins Spring Branch
- Prichard Ave. @ Newsome St., 99,000 gallons, Toulmins Spring Branch
- 701 Sample St., 65,000 gallons, Toulmins Spring Branch
- Strauss St. near the bridge, 63,000 gallons, Toulmins Spring Branch
- 1006 Grant Ave., 21,000 gallons, Toulmins Spring Branch
Dr. Kevin P Michaels, Health Officer for Mobile County, is advising anyone who came in contact with standing water from these areas to thoroughly wash their hands and clothing. Dr. Michaels also advises using precaution when using the three waterways affected for recreational purposes. Any seafood harvested from these bodies of water should be thoroughly cooked, and make sure to wash hands after cleaning seafood and before preparing food.