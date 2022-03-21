PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board confirmed 13 sewer overflows in Prichard on March 15 due to heavy rain. The overflows, often called Sanitary Sewer Overflows are when untreated wastewater is discharged from sanitary sewers into the environment before it reaches a treatment facility.

The following manhole locations with the estimated overflow and water outlets affected by the overflows are as followed:

Chin St @ Butts St., 620,000 gallons, Three Mile Creek

Patricia Ave @ Whistler St., 216,000 gallons, Gumtree Branch

Dr. MLK Jr. Dr. @ Wood St., 49,000 gallons, Gumtree Branch

Bessemer Ct. @ Whistler St., 30,000 gallons, Gumtree Branch

2208 Whistler St., 30,000 gallons, Gumtree Branch

1820 First Ave., 20,000 gallons, Gumtree Branch

361 W. Highland Dr., 9,000 gallons, Gumtree Branch

853 N. College St., 144,000 gallons, Toulmins Spring Branch

Prichard Ave. @ Newsome St., 99,000 gallons, Toulmins Spring Branch

701 Sample St., 65,000 gallons, Toulmins Spring Branch

Strauss St. near the bridge, 63,000 gallons, Toulmins Spring Branch

1006 Grant Ave., 21,000 gallons, Toulmins Spring Branch

Dr. Kevin P Michaels, Health Officer for Mobile County, is advising anyone who came in contact with standing water from these areas to thoroughly wash their hands and clothing. Dr. Michaels also advises using precaution when using the three waterways affected for recreational purposes. Any seafood harvested from these bodies of water should be thoroughly cooked, and make sure to wash hands after cleaning seafood and before preparing food.