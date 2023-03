MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Multiple police are responding to a call on Hamilton Boulevard.

Officers with the Mobile Police Department are at the 3100 block of Hamilton Boulevard. The call came to officers around 10:15 a.m. Monday.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 has a crew heading to the scene and is working to gather more information. We will update this story as we learn more.