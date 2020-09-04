Heavy police presence on Farnell Lane near Pleasant Valley Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- After Mobile County Public Schools posted the locations of WiFi buses helping students connect to classes, one parent raised concerns to WKRG News 5 about sex offenders living near these spots.

Out of the 20 locations listed by MCPSS, 19 had addresses provided. WKRG News 5 searched the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Sex Offender Registry in a one-mile radius around each location provided by the district.