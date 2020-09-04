Heavy police presence on Farnell Lane near Pleasant Valley Road

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police responded to a scene on Farnell Lane near Pleasant Valley Road Thursday night.

WKRG News 5 is working to get more details.

