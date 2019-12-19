UPDATE: Shooting involving law enforcement officer in Wilmer

UPDATE (9:00 am) — We know someone was shot by a law enforcement officer in Wilmer. We do not have an update on his or her condition this morning.
WILMER, Ala. (WKRG) — A heavy police presence has been reported in Wilmer on Old Moffett Road. We are working to get more information from local and state law enforcement.
