UPDATE: Shooting involving law enforcement officer in Wilmer

Mobile County

UPDATE (9:00 am) — We know someone was shot by a law enforcement officer in Wilmer. We do not have an update on his or her condition this morning.

WILMER, Ala. (WKRG) — A heavy police presence has been reported in Wilmer on Old Moffett Road. We are working to get more information from local and state law enforcement.

