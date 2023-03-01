UPDATE (7:54 a.m.): A release from the Mobile Police Department has confirmed that they are investigating the shooting on Heron Drive as a homicide.

According to the release, a 50-year-old man was found lying on the road with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police were called to a house in the Birdsville Community around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday for an alleged shooting.

The house officers were called to is located on Heron Drive near Cardinal Drive East. Police put crime scene tape up in the area to keep onlookers out. WKRG News 5 had a crew at the scene. That crew said they saw homicide detectives on the scene.

Many of the houses in the area are abandoned are boarded up. News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update viewers on-air and online when we receive more details.