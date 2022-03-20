UPDATE (9:10 p.m.): Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine was at the scene and offered an update about the Sunday night shooting. Prine confirmed the vigil, being held for two gunned down at the same Cottage Hill Rd. location on Friday, started at about 6 p.m. At about 7:30 p.m., gun shots were heard.

Prine said there were police already in the area. Those officers responded to the scene. When they got there, subjects were still shooting. Prine said one police officer returned gunfire.

Prine said it was a large scene and police would be there “for some time” until it could be cleaned up. Prine could confirm some additional details.

Prine said multiple people are detained. There were no reports of injuries when he spoke. Though he did not say how many, Prine did say “many guns” were confiscated at the scene.

Prine did not say if this shooting was related to the Friday deadly shooting.

UPDATE (8:46 p.m.): Mobile Police confirmed there was a shooting at the March 20 vigil being held for two people who were gunned down at Cottage Hill Rd. and Azalea Rd. on March 18. Police did not give a time for the Sunday night shooting.

WKRG News 5’s team on the ground observed more than a dozen yellow evidence markers on the ground. Top Mobile Police officials, including Chief Prine, were observed at the scene.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There is a heavy police presence at a vigil for two people who were killed on March 18. vigil.

The intersection of Cottage Hill Road and Azalea Road has been closed off.

Officials with Mobile Police confirmed on Friday afternoon that two people were shot and killed at the same intersection. The victims’ names have not been released at this time.

